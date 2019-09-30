Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.20.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 161,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,678. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.60. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.