Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $45.75 on Thursday. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.45 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,430.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.