Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSON. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hudson Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

HSON stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Hudson Global has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

