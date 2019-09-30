Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce $16.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.05 billion and the highest is $16.25 billion. Humana reported sales of $14.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $64.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.35 billion to $64.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.04 billion to $72.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.21.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after purchasing an additional 932,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690,246 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Humana by 6,921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,680,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.38 and its 200 day moving average is $268.39. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.