Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,408,000 after purchasing an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,543,000 after purchasing an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,507,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Humana by 6,921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 536,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,273,000 after purchasing an additional 528,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,680,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.21.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.73. 53,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,284. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

