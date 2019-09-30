Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Upgraded to Sell by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

HUSKF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 10,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,891. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

