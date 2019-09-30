Ignition Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $51,772.00 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030393 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002191 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00141529 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,191.52 or 0.99438881 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,076,534 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,210 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.