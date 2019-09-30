Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Set at $348.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been assigned a $348.00 price objective by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

Shares of ILMN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.22. The company had a trading volume of 511,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,915. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day moving average of $313.61. Illumina has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $1,242,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,639,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.88, for a total transaction of $341,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,433.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,774 shares of company stock worth $14,949,385. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after buying an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after purchasing an additional 421,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

