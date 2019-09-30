Imperial Pacific Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IPC)

Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.28. Imperial Pacific has a one year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a one year high of A$1.14 ($0.81). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.10.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

