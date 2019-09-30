Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INCY. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $101.00 price objective on Incyte and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.90.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.23. 1,000,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,682. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 100,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $8,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,495.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after buying an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

