Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Exmo, HitBTC and CoinEgg. Ink has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $5,433.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00190413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01053382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00091564 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Coinrail, EXX, Exmo, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Coinnest, TOPBTC, Exrates, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.