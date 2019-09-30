Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 361,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.33. Innospec has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

