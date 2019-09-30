Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Jakob Haldor Topsoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 1,285,475 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,567,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,099. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

