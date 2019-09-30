Insider Buying: Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) EVP Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) EVP Brian K. Moore acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,826.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPN remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Monday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPN shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $1.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $2.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 431,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,601,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 296,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

