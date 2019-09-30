InsurePal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $251,096.00 (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One InsurePal token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe. In the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. InsurePal has a market cap of $4.52 million and $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00038520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.61 or 0.05389900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000431 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015537 BTC.

About InsurePal

InsurePal (CRYPTO:IPL) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

