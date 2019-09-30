IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGXT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

IGXT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 541.77% and a negative return on equity of 179.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

