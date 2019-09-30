Intelsat (NYSE:I) PT Set at $20.00 by Barclays

Intelsat (NYSE:I) received a $20.00 price target from analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on I. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intelsat from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of Intelsat stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.50. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intelsat will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intelsat by 108.3% during the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 718,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intelsat by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,549 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,324,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intelsat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,399,000 after purchasing an additional 196,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

