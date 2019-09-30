Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells $166,729.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $166,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Russell Greenberg sold 66 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $4,521.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Russell Greenberg sold 4,433 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $302,064.62.

IPAR opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

