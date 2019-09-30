Internet of Things (CVE:ITT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Internet of Things Inc (CVE:ITT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 39100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Internet of Things Company Profile (CVE:ITT)

Internet of Things Inc operates as an Internet of Things (IoT) technology accelerator and industry acquisition company. The company focuses on accelerating IoT-based technology companies, and the development and implementation of disruptive IoT-based solutions. The company was formerly known as HTN, Inc and changed its name to Internet of Things Inc in January 2015.

