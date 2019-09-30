Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.16 ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

