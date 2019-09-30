inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) Trading Up 0.9%

inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

