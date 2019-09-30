Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abraxas Petroleum were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 57,277.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 18.4% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 318,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 62.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 905,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 348,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ:AXAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,425. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 29.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

