IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.79

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.79 and last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get IPL Plastics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.51 million and a P/E ratio of 33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP)

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for IPL Plastics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPL Plastics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.