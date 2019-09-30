Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.26

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.26 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 58 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.82. The stock has a market cap of $782.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

Get Irish Continental Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Irish Continental Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, insider John Sheehan acquired 20,000 shares of Irish Continental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.