Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $201.98

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.98 and traded as high as $4.26. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 58 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.33. The stock has a market cap of $782.78 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a €0.04 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In other news, insider John Sheehan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,000.78).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

