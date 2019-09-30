iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

