Italo Market Cap Tops $32,919.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Italo has a market capitalization of $32,919.00 and approximately $389.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Italo has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01050879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00020821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,050,586 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Italo is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.