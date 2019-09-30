J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

NYSE:JAX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $171.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.72. J Alexanders has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $62.23 million for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in J Alexanders by 3.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in J Alexanders by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in J Alexanders by 580.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in J Alexanders by 16.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in J Alexanders by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

