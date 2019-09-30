JET8 Market Capitalization Reaches $276,992.00 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. JET8 has a market cap of $276,992.00 and $6.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, JET8 has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01062120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021033 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00090570 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

