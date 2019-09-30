JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) a $425.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.35.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,519. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average of $338.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after acquiring an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

