JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 23,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.72. 10,207,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,897. The company has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

