Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,232.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

