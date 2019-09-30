Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Daniel B. Soland Acquires 2,038 Shares

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Daniel B. Soland purchased 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $24,252.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,252.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 108,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,914. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.11. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

