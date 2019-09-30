Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 170,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 152,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. 86,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.