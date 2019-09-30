Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Up 6.1% in September

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 852,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

KSU stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.