Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 38,966 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 37,033.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,542,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.75. 324,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,433. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In other news, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,539,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

