Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $808,000. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,220,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,233. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

