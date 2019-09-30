Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Exponent worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 787.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

EXPO stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. 3,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,857. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In other news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,536. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

