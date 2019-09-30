Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of American Software worth $33,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $49,143.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,049.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $474.88 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

