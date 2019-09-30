Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,369 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Moody’s worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,582,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $222.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

