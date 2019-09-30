KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $34.00. 4,915,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,330. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,191 shares of company stock worth $6,177,880 over the last three months. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after buying an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $13,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.