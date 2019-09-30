KB Home’s (KBH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

KB Home stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,042,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,191 shares of company stock worth $6,177,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

