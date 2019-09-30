KC Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SYSCO by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in SYSCO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in SYSCO by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 733,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,957,000 after purchasing an additional 593,750 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in SYSCO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $2,648,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,336.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 521,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,667. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

