KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 58,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,303. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.