Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEG. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.44.

Key Energy Services stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.31. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Key Energy Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 275,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

