KeyCorp Boosts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $36.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.73 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,880 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.