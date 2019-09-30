KickCoin (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Mercatox, Bibox and CoinBene. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00190907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01060203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00021074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.