Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from savings boosting plans such as Global Restructuring and FORCE. Also, Kimberly-Clark's focus on its three key strategic growth pillars bodes well. Such upsides, along with robust organic sales, improved gross margin and investments in brands supported the company's second-quarter performance. Further management raised the view for 2019. However, the company has been struggling with high input costs for long. Higher input costs stemming from greater costs of pulp, and higher raw materials and distribution expense hurt adjusted operating profit during the second quarter of 2019. Moreover, unfavorable currency movements weighed on sales by 5% and negatively impacted adjusted operating profit in the said period.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.75. 51,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,385. Kimberly Clark has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $143.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,692,000 after purchasing an additional 96,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

