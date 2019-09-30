Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $357.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001057 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

