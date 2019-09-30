Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 7193204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom, West Africa, and Norway. The company principally holds interest in the Bougouni and the Diendio lithium projects located in southern Mali. It explores for lithium and gold deposits. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

